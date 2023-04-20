Death – Obituary News : Ex-LA Mayor Riordan dies at 92 – Daily News

The Daily News reports that Richard Riordan, former Mayor of Los Angeles, passed away at the age of 92.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan Passes Away at 92

Los Angeles has lost a great leader as former mayor Richard Riordan passed away on Wednesday at the age of 92. During his tenure as mayor from 1993-2001, Riordan faced the daunting task of unifying the city after the Rodney King riots and rebuilding it following the devastating 1994 Northridge earthquake.

A Legacy of Public Service

Prior to his election, Richard Riordan was a lawyer, venture capitalist and member of the Los Angeles Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners. He became the only Republican to hold the nonpartisan position of mayor since 1961 and succeeded Tom Bradley, who had held the position for a record 20 years.

Challenging Times as Mayor

Riordan took office slightly more than a year after the rioting that followed the verdict in the state trial of the Los Angeles Police Department officers accused in the beating of motorist Rodney King. He then had to face another challenge in his first year in office, the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

A Devotion to Los Angeles

Despite these challenges, Riordan remained devoted to Los Angeles and spent much of his time in office working to better the city. He was a passionate member of the Los Angeles Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners and loved serving the youth and communities of LA.

Remembering Richard Riordan

Following the news of his passing, Mayor Karen Bass released a statement saying, “Mayor Richard Riordan loved Los Angeles, and devoted so much of himself to bettering our city… He reassured us and delivered a response with an intensity that still pushes us all to be faster and stronger amidst crisis. Though born in New York, Mayor Riordan will be remembered as an LA original.”

Richard Riordan’s legacy includes the iconic Central Library of Los Angeles, which he worked to save and rebuild. Today it carries his name and serves as a testament to the great contributions he made to the city.