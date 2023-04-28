Death – Obituary News : Ex-Mets pitcher Dennis Ribant dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dennis Ribant, a former pitcher for the Mets, has passed away at the age of 81.

Dennis Ribant, a starting pitcher for the New York Mets of the mid-1960s, passed away on Monday at the age of 81. Though no cause of death was given, the news was announced by Mets broadcaster Howie Rose on Twitter on Thursday.

Ribant pitched briefly for the Mets in 1964 and 1965, but it was in 1966 that he became the first Mets starter to turn in a solid season, going 11-9 with a 3.50 ERA and 10 complete games as a starter. He also had a 1.14 ERA in 13 relief appearances that year. Thanks in part to Ribant’s performance, the 1966 season was the first in which the Mets didn’t finish in last place in the National League. Ribant and Don Shaw, who was acquired during the season, were the first Mets starters to finish with winning records.

Ribant’s memorable game against Juan Marichal and the Giants

Rose told Amazin’ Avenue in 2014 that Ribant started one of the most memorable games of his childhood, against Juan Marichal and the Giants, which included Ribant breaking up Marichal’s perfect game in the sixth inning. Ribant credited legendary teammate Warren Spahn and pitching coach Harvey Haddix with helping him on his change-up, according to the Society of American Baseball Research.

Ribant’s career after the Mets

Ribant began his professional career in the Milwaukee Braves system before being traded to the Mets for veteran pitcher Frank Lary in 1964. Following his Mets days, he pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, and Cincinnati Reds. He also played in the minor leagues in the Pirates, San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies organizations.

Ribant’s life after baseball

Ribant, who lived in California, sold life insurance in his post-baseball career. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, two children, Deron Ribant and Tracy Young, three grandchildren, Cortland Ribant, Jack Young, and Peyton Young, and sister Marcia Kamin.

Conclusion

Dennis Ribant will always be remembered as the first Mets starter to turn in a solid season, breaking the team’s streak of last-place finishes in the National League. His contributions to the team and to the game of baseball will always be cherished. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.