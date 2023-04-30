Death – Obituary News : Ex-PBA player killed in SRP road crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A former professional basketball player passed away in a traffic accident at the SRP.

Former PBA Player Dies in Motorcycle Accident in Cebu City

On April 29, 2023, a former professional basketball player, Rodulfo Enterina Jr., lost his life in a motorcycle accident at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City. According to the initial investigation conducted by Police Senior Master Sergeant Diosdado Parejas, Enterina lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on the road near the entrance of the third Mactan Cebu bridge at around 9 a.m. He was thrown off his motorcycle and was run over by a trailer truck, which caused his death.

Enterina, 58, was a resident of Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City. He played for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) before retiring from his basketball career.

The accident is a stark reminder of the dangers of riding motorcycles and the importance of road safety. As such, authorities are reminding the public to always wear helmets and other protective gear when riding motorcycles and to observe traffic rules and regulations.

