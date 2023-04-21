Death – Obituary News : Ex-QRL Player’s Cause of Death?

What was the cause of death for the ex-QRL player?

Jerome Leedy, a former rugby league player, passed away on April 13, 2023. He was also an Australian junior representative and spent significant time with the Brisbane Broncos. His sudden death left everyone devastated, as he was remembered as a man who would light up any room.

The Leedy family has not disclosed the cause of death, but they have thanked everyone for their love and support during this sad time. Tributes and condolence messages pour in for Jerome Leedy, who was well-liked and loved by many.

Jerome Leedy’s funeral will be held on April 28, 2023, at Pinnaroo Cemetery in Bridgeman Downs, Qld 4035, and the video link will be shared on April 24 for those who cannot attend.

Jerome was a dedicated and underrated player who played for Brisbane Natives, where he had many memorable moments. He was a family-oriented person who loved spending time with his loved ones during his free time. It appears that he was a supportive father and husband.

Jerome Leedy touched the lives of many, and his death is a loss to the Rugby community.