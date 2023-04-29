Death – Obituary News : Ex-Roswell Mayor William Mabry Passes at 95

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Roswell Mayor William Lee “Pug” Mabry Passes Away at 95

Roswell, Georgia – On Friday, the city of Roswell announced the passing of former mayor William Lee “Pug” Mabry at the age of 95. Mabry, who served as the 34th mayor of Roswell, passed away on April 22, leaving behind a legacy of leadership, dedication, and public service.

Mayor Kurt Wilson expressed his condolences, saying, “Mayor Pug Mabry devoted his life to Roswell and to bettering our City in extraordinary ways. We will forever be grateful to him and his legacy of leadership and public service. I extend my deepest condolences to Pug’s wife, Sandra, to his family and friends, and to all those who loved and respected him.”

Mabry’s tenure as mayor began in 1966, when Roswell had a population of approximately 3,000 residents. Over the course of his 31-year tenure, from 1966 to 1997, Mabry saw the city’s population expand to nearly 60,000 residents. His leadership played a significant role in shaping the city’s growth and development, and his contributions to the community will be remembered for generations to come.

To honor Mabry’s life and legacy, a public celebration of life will be held on May 7th, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Roswell First Baptist Church. Following the church service, a private, family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Pug Mabry to the Roswell First Baptist Foundation at www.fbroswell.org/give.

As the city mourns the loss of a beloved leader and public servant, Roswell officials and residents alike will forever be grateful for the contributions of William Lee “Pug” Mabry to the community he loved and served.