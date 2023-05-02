Death – Obituary News : Ex-Sequoia Soccer Coach Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Peninsula Soccer and Football News

Loss of a Soccer Titan

Ed Huber, Sequoia’s longtime boys’ soccer coach and athletic director, has passed away. This news comes just a few weeks after the death of Jose Navarette, Woodside girls’ soccer coach. Huber was a mentor to Melissa Schmidt, current Sequoia athletic director and girls’ soccer coach. He witnessed the Ravens win their first-ever girls’ soccer title and was an integral part of the school’s soccer legacy.

Huber’s soccer career spanned decades, starting with his college playing career at San Francisco State. He won CCS titles at two different schools, Woodside and Sequoia. Huber stepped down as coach in 2003-04 to focus on his AD duties but returned to coaching and administration in 2005-06 after a throat cancer diagnosis. In December 2006, he said, “I couldn’t leave the boys without a coach.”

San Mateo County’s NFL Draft Picks

Mekhi Blackmon, a 2017 Menlo-Atherton graduate, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings as a defensive back. Antonio Mafi, a 2017 graduate of Serra, was drafted by the New England Patriots as an offensive lineman. Jordan Mims, who went undrafted, signed a free-agent contract with the Buffalo Bills as a running back. All three were standout high school football players in San Mateo County.

San Mateo County Boys’ Basketball Players Named to All-Division Teams

Sam Norris, Sacred Heart Prep’s Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year, was named to the fourth team of the Open Division/Division I bracket. Half Moon Bay’s Jaeden Hutchins and Burlingame’s Zaden Martin were named to the Division IV first team.

