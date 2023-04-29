Death – Obituary News : Ex-Temple Councilmember Williams dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Temple City Councilmember Wendell Williams Passes Away at 72

The City of Temple is mourning the loss of former Councilmember Wendell Williams, who passed away on April 23 at the age of 72 after an illness. Williams served on the City Council District 4 from May 2019 to Feb. 16, 2023, and was known for his dedication to improving the lives of all Temple residents.

Williams, a Temple native and graduate of Temple High School and the University of Texas at Austin, returned to Temple in 1973 and continued to serve the community. During his time on the Council, he was instrumental in advocating for the expansion of parks and recreational facilities throughout the city, improving infrastructure and transportation networks, and supporting initiatives to strengthen the local economy.

Mayor Tim Davis described Williams as a “true public servant who gave selflessly of his time and energy to make Temple a better place to live, work, and play,” and his contributions to the city will be remembered for years to come.

In honor of Williams’ memory, the City will fly flags at half-staff at all City facilities on April 29, the day of his memorial service. The service will be held at the First Methodist Church of Temple at 11 a.m. on April 29, and Williams’ family has asked that donations be made to any charity in lieu of flowers.

The City of Temple extends its condolences to Williams’ family and friends, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders in the community.