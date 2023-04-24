Death – Obituary News : Explaining Jacob Lewis’ Fatal DWI Crash & Alan Bryant Hayes’ Connection

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the death of Jacob Lewis, a fan of Taylor Swift? Who is Alan Bryant Hayes and what led to the car crash? The incident was reportedly caused by driving while intoxicated.

Details Emerge on the Tragic Death of Taylor Swift Fan, Jacob Lewis

Early on Saturday morning, a suspected drunk driver struck and killed Jacob Lewis after experiencing automobile difficulty on the Southwest Motorway, according to the Houston Police Department. Lewis, a Swiftie, had just left Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” event at NRG Stadium with his sister when their car stalled on the freeway. Lewis was pushing the car to a nearby exit when they were rear-ended by Alan Bryant Hayes, the driver of a Volkswagen Beetle. Jacob died instantly.

Recollections from the Scene

April Bancroft, Jacob’s sister, who suffered minor injuries, was a witness to the tragedy. She recalls running to her brother and calling 911. Sadly, Taylor Swift’s concert would be the last memory that Bancroft and Lewis would share. However, Bancroft takes solace in the fact that she had promised to hold onto that memory forever.

Hayes drove away from the scene but was later apprehended by Houston police. He faces charges for both DWI and failing to stop and offer help. According to records, Hayes had two previous DWI offenses in 2014 and 2015.

Remembering Jacob Lewis

Jacob Lewis was a gifted musician and thespian, known for his love of music, singing, and competing in the Pokemon World Championships. A scholarship fund in his honor will be established in the Katy Independent School District to help other musical theatre students fulfill the dreams that were taken from Jacob too soon.

The loss of Jacob Lewis is a tragedy that has touched the hearts of many, including the Taylor Swift community. Fans have taken to social media to honor his memory and offer their condolences to his family.

Donating to the Lewis Family

The Lewis family is accepting donations via GoFundMe to help cover the costs of Jacob’s funeral and establish the scholarship fund in his honor.

Click here to make a donation.

Final Thoughts

The tragic loss of Jacob Lewis is a heart-wrenching reminder that drunk driving has devastating consequences. We hope that justice is served and that the Lewis family finds peace in the love and support of their friends and community.