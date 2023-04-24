Death – Obituary News : Explaining the Cause of Death of Dancehall Artist Rudebwoy Ranking

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What is the reason behind the death of Rudebwoy Ranking? The cause of death of the dancehall artist has been explained.

Remembering Rudebwoy Ranking: A Legendary Ghanaian Dancehall Artist

The music world was left in shock upon hearing the news of the passing of Ghanaian dancehall artist, Mustapha Rahman, popularly known as Rudebwoy Ranking. References to his sudden demise were posted across various social media platforms, with fans and fellow artists expressing their grief upon hearing the news. He was an inspiration to many young artists and his music touched numerous lives worldwide.

Legacy

Rudebwoy Ranking may have left us, but his music and the impact he had on the Ghanaian music scene will be remembered for generations to come. He collaborated with several top Ghanaian artists in the dancehall genre such as Shatta Wale, Episode, Samini, Edem, Ras Kuuku, EL, and Luther. His songs served as a source of inspiration and hope to many, and his talent and dedication to his craft will never be forgotten.

Untimely Death

The Ghanaian music industry lost one of its most talented musicians on April 24, 2023, when Rudebwoy Ranking passed away. According to sources, he was receiving medical treatment at the Ridge Hospital in Accra before his sudden death. The details of his cause of death are still unknown, but it is reported that he had been battling an illness for some time before his untimely passing.

Career and Achievements

Rudebwoy Ranking’s unique style of music and his dedication to his craft led to his rise in the dancehall genre in Ghana. He released his debut album, Elevation-Time, in 2016 and collaborated with some of the most popular artists in the industry.

His music not only entertained but also inspired his fans, and his song, Dambanza, was particularly significant in motivating the youth to work hard and achieve their dreams. He won several awards, including “Discovery Of The Year” at the 2015 Bass Awards and five awards at the 2017 Hausa Music Awards. Rudebwoy Ranking was also nominated for two awards at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Early Life and Personality

Rudebwoy Ranking was born and raised in Africa, and he spent time in the Nima slums to explore his love for dancehall music. He was a man of character, known for his straightforwardness, sincerity, kindness, and positivity.

Despite his tough exterior and sometimes crude lyrics, Rudebwoy Ranking was career-focused and determined to succeed. He was also known for his trademark intimidating appearance, which he credited for setting him apart from his competition.

Conclusion

The music industry has lost an incredibly talented individual in Rudebwoy Ranking. He was a man who dedicated his life to his music, and he made a significant impact on the Ghanaian music scene that will never be forgotten. His legacy will live on through his music, which will continue to inspire and entertain people worldwide.