The cause of death of Ligonier Mayor Patricia “Patty” Fisel has been clarified, but without any reference to fox.

Ligonier, Indiana Mourns the Loss of Mayor Patricia “Patty” Fisel

It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of Mayor Patricia “Patty” Fisel of Ligonier, Indiana at the age of 82 on April 25, 2023. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, leaving behind a community in deep grief.

A Life of Dedication and Service to Ligonier

Mayor “Patty” Fisel was born on April 11, 1941, in Kimmel, IN, to Alice Marie and Richard D. Schlemmer. On March 22, 1957, she married Thomas E. Fisel, Sr., in the Solomon Creek Church Parsonage.

A talented artist and eco-friendly entrepreneur, Patty was known for her compostable products and owned and operated her own antique store for many years. She also renovated several buildings in downtown Ligonier, including her own home on Mai Street and a home on 3rd Street.

For over 15 years, Patty served the town of Ligonier as Mayor and was recognized as Citizen of the Year in 1994. She established the Ligonier Visitor’s Center with Betty Peterson, was a charter member and past president of the Future Ligonier Alliance, and a charter member of the Ligonier Business Association. She was also a past president of the Ligonier Rotary Club and a member of Burr Oak Church.

Patty’s passion for the history and future of Ligonier was inspiring, and her legacy of community service will continue to impact the city for years to come.

A Community Mourns

The loss of Mayor Patty Fisel is felt deeply by her family, friends, and the entire community of Ligonier. Her funeral will take place on April 30, 2023, at the Stones Hill Community Church.

We honor her kindness, bravery, and dedication to the people of Ligonier. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her loved ones and all who were grateful for the incredible impact she made on the community she loved.