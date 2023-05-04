Death – Obituary News : Explaining the Cause of Mickey Mouse’s Demise

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Scrolling through TikTok: A Self-Help Book with Multiple Unsolicited Authors

Scrolling through TikTok is like reading a self-help book with multiple unsolicited authors. The trends change in a blink of an eye: from learning things that are never taught in school to unlearning things taught about society, TikTok is a walking paradox.

Yet we spend hours on the platform, consuming bite-sized information and sometimes believing it to be set in stone. In the merriment of all, you will always stumble upon a dark corner occasionally while scrolling. And usually, these TikToks give you more dopamine than other cheerful ones.

However, the latest trend hits too close to home as it questions the existence of our childhood pal. Mickey Mouse was a creation by Walt Disney in 1928 with a simple concept of life from the POV of an anthropomorphic mouse (one with human traits).

The Epitome of Everyone’s Childhood Best Friend

Who knew that a mouse would be the epitome of everyone’s childhood best friend? He taught us a lot about appreciating friendships, even if they have staggering differences, like Goofy, Donald Duck, Pluto, and many more.

And ruining yet another childhood is a TikTok Trend-

What Killed Mickey Mouse Trend?

Mickey Mouse would soon reach his platinum jubilee birthday in a couple of years. But someone on TikTok pointed out a rather unfortunate observation on the list of deaths wiki page. The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse is a cheerful animation series that follows the chronicles of Mickey and his friends.

In the ‘Once Upon an Apple’ section, Mickey’s death was listed as a possible heart explosion. The TikTok Trend began when fans started posting their reaction to this morbid news which spread like wildfire.

What Does the Mickey Mouse Tiktok Trend Mean?

Basically, the collective was shocked that the series, developed by Paul Rudish, is awaiting impending doom. He was also the creator of some of the most iconic cartoons, such as Dexter’s Laboratory, Power Puff Girls, and many more.

Fans are reacting to the tragic death on TikTok as though they are losing their childhood friend. What got people more riled up is the cause of his death– a heart explosion seems pretty overkill, don’t you think?

Google trends started buzzing with search keywords such as ‘what killed Mickey Mouse,’ ‘Mickey Mouse heart explosion,’ and several others. The trend doesn’t seem to die down soon.

Debunking the Myths

Well, as it goes, there were several attempts for Mickey’s death before; it turns out he was immediately revived. Some wild theories even suggest Minnie tried to kill him. There were also link-ups of the Evil Queen from Snow White to be responsible for his death.

He had a tower crushing him. His sentient heart exploded, he was crushed underneath a falling car and a house, and many more attempts.

Little mouse can’t catch a break, it seems.

Turns out Mickey Mouse is pretty much alive and thriving. He will continue his quest for happiness with his friends in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse series. To dissipate the trend, fans requested not to search for keywords to this trend or else be left traumatized by it.

Other Dark Disney Theories

Disney is privy to such dark theories.

Peter Pan is actually the villain who kidnaps kids, and Captain Hook is the ‘good guy’ who rescues them.

The old man from the UP movie was dead all along.

Finding Nemo is a father’s stage of grieving for his family’s death. In reality, no one survived the ill-fated death: i.e., Nemo isn’t real.

In Frozen, Kristoff and his reindeer best friend Sven has a dark theory. Kristoff is wearing a coat that is made from Sven’s dead mother.

In Encanto, Mirabel received powers in childhood to alter reality. And so she did make everyone believe that she never got any powers.

What is one Disney Dark Theory you have come across?

Do you think Mickey Mouse’s death is reasonable?

What would it be if you had a theory about Mickey’s cause of death?

Drop some creative answers in the comment section below.

