Death – Obituary News : Explanation of Dancehall Artist Rudebwoy Ranking’s Death

What was the cause of death of dancehall artist Rudebwoy Ranking? Details on the cause of death have been provided.

Legendary Ghanaian Dancehall artist Rudebwoy Ranking has passed away, leaving fans and colleagues in shock and mourning. He had collaborated with several renowned Ghanaian musicians, including Shatta Wale, Episode, and Samini. Reports reveal that Rudebwoy Ranking, whose real name is Mustapha Rahman, had been battling an undisclosed illness and passed away at the Ridge Hospital in Accra. Rudebwoy Ranking rose to fame in the Ghanaian dancehall scene due to his dedication and enthusiasm for music. His Lyrics, which tackled delicate social topics, were transformed with catchy and influential dancehall-reggae sounds. Rudebwoy Ranking was born and raised in Africa, and his music reflects the roots of dancehall. He was known for his bad-boy demeanor and his sometimes-rude lyrics, which earned him his stage name. The artist was honored with Awards such as “Discovery of the Year” at the 2015 Bass Awards and five prizes at the 2017 Hausa Music Awards. He received two nominations at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Ranking’s top trending songs include “Gbelemo,” “Pain Dem,” and “Deh A Road.” The music industry has lost a great talent, and Rudebwoy Ranking’s songs will undoubtedly keep his memory alive. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

What Happened to Rudebwoy Ranking?

Who was Rudebwoy Ranking?

Rudebwoy Ranking was a rising Dancehall artist in Ghana. Born and raised in Africa, he dedicated himself to music and garnered recognition for his enthusiasm and dedication. He was known for incorporating catchy dancehall-reggae sounds into his powerful lyrics that tackled delicate social issues. Rudebwoy Ranking was honored with numerous awards, including “Discovery of the Year” at the 2015 Bass Awards and five prizes at the 2017 Hausa Music Awards.

Rudebwoy Ranking Cause of Death

