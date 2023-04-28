Death – Obituary News : Explanation of Dick Groat’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason for Dick Groat’s passing has been clarified, however, without making reference to Fox.

Sad News: Dick Groat, the Baseball Legend, Passes Away at 92

Introduction

We are deeply saddened to share the news that Dick Groat, the baseball legend who helped Pittsburgh Pirates win their first World Series championship in 35 years in 1960 and won the National League batting championship, passed away at the age of 92. His sudden death has left everyone in shock, and the baseball community is mourning the loss of a great player and a wonderful human being.

Dick Groat’s Life

Dick Groat was born as Richard Morrow Groat on November 4, 1930, in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, USA. He was a versatile athlete who excelled in both baseball and basketball. He played shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1955 to 1962 and won the NL batting championship and the MVP award in 1960. He was also a five-time All-Star.

In addition to baseball, Groat played basketball for Duke University and won the Naismith College Player of the Year award in 1952. He also played professional basketball for the Fort Wayne Pistons and the New York Knicks.

Groat was married to Barbara Womble, a model who worked in New York City, and they had three daughters named Tracey, Carol Ann, and Allison.

Groat’s Achievements and Awards

Groat’s achievements and awards in baseball include:

Eight All-Star selections

Two World Series championships

NL MVP

NL batting champion

Pirates Hall of Fame

Cause of Death

According to reports, Groat had a stroke a week prior to his death. He passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in a Pittsburgh hospital. His daughter confirmed that he could not survive the stroke, and his death has left his family, friends, and fans in shock.

Final Words

Dick Groat was not only a great athlete but also a kind and loving father. His death is a great loss to the baseball and sports community, and he will be deeply missed. Our condolences and sympathies go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.