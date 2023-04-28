Death – Obituary News : Explanation of Horslips guitarist Johnny Fean’s death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of death of Horslips guitarist Johnny Fean?

Horslips Guitarist Johnny Fean Passes Away at 71: Cause of Death Unknown

Irish folk rock band Horslips is mourning the loss of their guitarist and singer, Johnny Fean, who passed away at the age of 71 on April 28. The band paid tribute to the veteran musician in a heartfelt Facebook post, expressing their sympathies to Fean’s wife Maggie, his siblings, and the extended Fean family. However, the cause of Fean’s death is unknown at this time.

Fean grew up in Shannon, County Clare, and Limerick, where he quickly learned to play the harmonica, guitar, banjo, and mandolin. As a teenager, he participated in sessions in County Clare and Limerick before joining the Sweet Street band with Eugene Wallace and Joe O’Donnell. Later, he played rock and blues with Jeremiah Henry, citing Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton as musical heroes.

In 1970, Fean joined Horslips, a renowned Irish Celtic rock band known as the “founding fathers of Celtic rock.” The band fused traditional Irish music with rock and released popular singles like “Dearg Doom” and “Trouble With a Capital T.” After the band dissolved, Fean formed the Zen Alligators with Eamon Carr and two others, recording singles and performing pure rock and soul on the Irish circuit.

Fean occasionally played with The Treat, a three-piece pick-up band that sometimes featured former Thin Lizzy guitarist Eric Bell. He also performed with a Horslips tribute band called Spirit of Horslips. In 2019, Fean reunited with the original Horslips lineup of Barry Devlin, Jim Lockhart, and Ray Fean for two shows in Belfast.

Fean’s passing has left fans and fellow musicians devastated. Many have taken to social media to share their condolences and honor his memory. Nicky wrote that Fean was “one of the truly great guitar players.” John Kelly called him “a great guitarist and a beautiful man.” Ralph Mclean lamented that “another Irish guitar legend leaves the stage.”

The music world has lost a talented and beloved musician in Johnny Fean. We send our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones and hope that he rests in peace.