The cause of death of Horslips guitarist Johnny Fean has been clarified without any reference to fox.

Remembering Johnny Fean: The Legendary Guitarist and Singer of Horslips

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Johnny Fean, a renowned guitarist and singer of the Irish folk band Horslips. He died at the age of 71 on 28 April 2023, leaving behind a legacy of exceptional music and artistry.

The Life and Career of Johnny Fean

Johnny Fean was born in 1951 and grew up in Shannon, County Clare, and the city of Limerick. He joined the Horslips band in 1970, and together, they released several singles, including “Dearg Doom” and “Trouble with a Capital T.” Fean was a versatile musician who could play multiple instruments, such as guitar, banjo, and mandolin.

Aside from Horslips, Fean was also a member of the rock and blues group Jeremiah Henry, which played traditional music in Limerick. He was known for his musical fusion of traditional and rock music, which helped Horslips gain popularity and recognition both in Ireland and beyond.

The Cause of Johnny Fean’s Death

The exact cause of Johnny Fean’s death has not been revealed, and no official statements have been released by his family and friends. However, many people have expressed their grief and offered their condolences to his loved ones. Fans of Horslips and Fean’s music have also prayed for him and honored his memory through social media and other platforms.

A Tribute to Johnny Fean

Johnny Fean was a multi-talented musician and a benevolent person who inspired and touched the lives of many. His passing is a great loss to the music industry and to those who knew him personally. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends, and we will always remember his contributions to the world of music.

May Johnny Fean rest in peace and continue to inspire generations of musicians to come.