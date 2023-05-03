Death – Obituary News : Explanation of Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie’s death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie passed away at the age of 32, leaving the world in shock and disbelief. The news of her death was announced by her representatives, Icon Management, on Twitter. The cause of her death has not been made public yet, but tributes have poured in from all around the world for the three-time Olympian who represented the United States and won gold in the 4×100-meter relay in the Rio Olympics.

The world of athletics has lost a great champion and patriot of the sport, and the news of Tori Bowie’s passing has left many wondering how such a young and talented athlete could die so suddenly. In this article, we will take a closer look at the life and career of Tori Bowie, as well as the circumstances surrounding her death.

Who was Tori Bowie?

Tori Bowie was an American track and field athlete who participated in the long jump, 100 meters, and 200 meters. She was born on August 27, 1990, in Sand Hill, Rankin County, Mississippi. She went to Pisgah High School, where she started competing in track and field. She won three state victories in the 4×100 m relay and also won two state high school championships in the 100 m sprint, 200 m dash, and long jump. She played women’s basketball for the state squad as well.

Bowie received an athletic scholarship to study multidisciplinary subjects at the University of Southern Mississippi, where she competed for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and Lady Eagles. In 2011, Bowie won the indoor and outdoor NCAA long jump championships while competing for the University of Southern Mississippi. She was the NCAA outdoor runner-up in 2012 and held the school records for the long jump.

Professional Career

Bowie started taking part in professional track and field events in 2013. She nearly missed making the long jump squad for the 2013 World Championships in Athletics after coming fourth in that event at the 2013 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, where she advanced to the 100-meter semifinals. Additionally, she made her IAAF Diamond League debut in the long jump at the Adidas Grand Prix and Herculis meets.

At the beginning of 2014, Bowie continued to advance, setting indoor records of 7.14 seconds for the 60-meter dash and 6.95 meters (22 feet 9+12 inches) for the long jump in Naperville, Illinois. Bowie qualified for the 2014 IAAF World Indoor Championships by winning the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and placing second in the long jump at the USA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

She finished in 14th place overall but was eliminated after struggling in the qualification. At the IAAF Diamond League Championship in June 2014, she set two new personal bests in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. At the Adidas Grand Prix competition in Randall’s Island, New York, she took part. With a timing of 11.07 seconds, Bowie won the BMW Women’s 100 m competition. She achieved the best time in the semifinal of the 2014 USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships by running a 10.91.

Bowie won the women’s 100-meter heats at the 2015 World Championships in Athletics, where she went on to win a bronze medal, with a timing of 10.81 at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in 2015. In the 100 meters, Bowie finished third with a time of 10.779 at the 2016 US Olympic Trials (track and field). Bowie finished second in the 100-meter dash at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio with a timing of 10.83 seconds. She subsequently ran the 200-meter dash in 22.15 seconds to take home the bronze medal. As a member of the 4×100 m relay team, she also received a gold medal. Bowie won the gold medal in the 100-meter dash at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London, clocking a timing of 10.85 seconds and winning by .01 seconds.

Tributes to Tori Bowie

The news of Tori Bowie’s death has left the world of athletics in shock, and tributes have poured in from all around the world. Athletes from all across the world have paid tribute to the three-time Olympian who represented the United States and won gold in the 4×100-meter relay in the Rio Olympics. US athletics star Noah Lyles wrote: “I can’t believe this. I had just heard word of her going to be with her sister back home, and now this. This breaks my heart to hear, and I will keep the family in my prayers.”

Olympic javelin star Julius Yego wrote: “So devastating and shocking to learn of the passing on of Tori Bowie. The world of athletics has lost a great champion and patriot of the sport, rest in peace Tori. Condolences to the greater family of Tori Bowie, together in prayers.”

Conclusion

The world has lost a great athlete and role model in Tori Bowie. She was a three-time Olympic medalist and world champion in the 100 meters in 2017 and 2016. Her friendly personality and infectious smile will be missed by all who knew her. The precise cause of her death has not been revealed yet, but tributes and condolences have poured in from all around the world.

We wish her eternal peace and send our thoughts and prayers to her loved ones, family, and friends. May she rest in peace.

News Source : Medico topics – News Hub | Latest News | Breaking News | Daily News

Source Link :How did Tori Bowie die? Olympic gold medalist sprinter cause of death Explained/