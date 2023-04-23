Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What is the cause of death of Oromo singer Zarihun Wadajo? His demise has been explained.

Zarihun Wadaajoo, the Veteran Oromo Singer and Freedom Fighter Passed Away

Zarihun Wadajo, a renowned Oromo singer and a role model, passed away on April 22, 2023, after a long struggle with a serious illness while receiving treatment in India. He was a significant person in the Oromo liberation struggle, fighting for the rights of his people for over 40 years.

The Life and Works of Zarihun Wadaajoo

With 95 songs in his 45 years of career as a singer, Zarihun Wadaajoo was one of the oldest and most prominent Oromo artists. He had released seven albums and several singles, never earning any money from selling his songs. Instead, he made his work freely available for people to hear and awaken.

After spending time in the United States due to political changes in Ethiopia, Wadaajoo returned home to continue his work on Oromo art, music, and issues. He dedicated his life to his beliefs and goals, never backing down.

Despite his serious illness, Wadaajoo did not give up fighting for his people. His pain and suffering only made him appeal even more to his people, asking them to stand by him and help him. He passed away hoping his people would continue to fight for freedom and justice.

Zarihun Wadaajoo’s Illness and Struggles

The once lively singer struggled in the last years of his life, bedridden with a nervous disease and Kintaro after years of torture and beatings in prisons for his participation in the Oromo liberation movement. He had no place to hide or to receive treatment, and although he had previously gone to the hospital on his own, his condition worsened until he was too weak to move. He had pleaded with his people for help, saying he had nothing economically to get better treatment.

Conclusion

Zarihun Wadaajoo’s contributions to Oromo art and the liberation struggle will not be forgotten. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and community.

