Death – Obituary News : Exploring Cause of Death for Australian Tourist in Thai Prison

What is the background of Matthew Winder? An inquiry into the reason for the demise of the Australian traveler, discovered dead in a Thai prison.

Australian Man Found Dead in Detention Room in Phuket Police Station

On Tuesday, December 8th, 2020, Matthew Winder, a 31-year-old Australian man, was found dead in his detention cell at the Patong Police Station in Phuket, a popular tourist destination in southern Thailand.

Who Was Matthew Winder?

Matthew Winder was on a five-day trip to Phuket to add to his collection of face tattoos. He was scheduled to return to Australia on Tuesday. However, he was detained early that morning for being drunk and belligerent. The exact circumstances of his arrest are not clear yet, as there are conflicting reports regarding whether he was arrested at a pub on Bangla Road or in front of the residence he was staying at on Patong Beach Road.

What Happened at the Police Station?

After being arrested, Winder was taken to the Patong Police Station, where he was transferred to the detention cell, a place meant for solitary confinement of detainees. The police claim that he was placed there to calm down. However, around 11:30 am, the on-duty officer left for lunch. When he returned, he found Winder hanging from the iron bars of his cell by a cloth, and the 31-year-old Australian man was pronounced dead by the authorities.

The Cause of Winder’s Death

According to the police, Winder hanged himself using the rope from his shorts. The authorities have reviewed the CCTV footage and claim that they observed Winder alone in the room, pleading for help before hanging himself. However, there are conflicting reports regarding the cause of his death, and the authorities are yet to declare the precise cause of death.

Conclusion

The death of Matthew Winder at the Patong Police Station in Phuket has raised many questions. The family of the deceased has requested a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to his death. The Australian Consulate in Phuket has also provided assistance, and the Australian authorities have been informed. Unfortunately, this tragedy highlights the need for better care of detainees in Thailand and the importance of a transparent investigation into such incidents.