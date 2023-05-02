Death – Obituary News : FAI Icon’s Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Title: “Rewriting the Original Title”

Eddie Corcoran: A Legend of Irish Football

The football community was saddened by the news of the passing of Eddie Corcoran, a legend of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), on November 20, 2021. Eddie Corcoran had a long and illustrious career in Irish football and was a familiar face at every game level. He was known for his dedication to the sport, spending countless hours traveling around the country to watch games and identify promising players.

Eddie Corcoran Death: How Did FAI Legend Die?

Eddie Corcoran’s death came as a shock to many in the football community. The exact cause of Eddie’s death has not been confirmed, but it is believed that he had been battling an illness for some time before his passing. The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) announced that they were saddened to hear about the passing of Eddie Corcoran.

Eddie Corcoran Obituary Details Explored

Eddie Corcoran was a true legend of Irish football, and his passing has left a void in the sport that will be hard to fill. On Monday, the FAI announced his passing. Corcoran was known for his work as a scout for various British football clubs, including Aston Villa, but he was most notable for his role as an Irish scout for Wolverhampton Wanderers. He is remembered for recommending 16-year-old Robbie Keane to Wolves in 1996, despite interest from other clubs such as Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, who Keane supported.

Tributes Pour In For Eddie Corcoran

After learning about his passing, former football players Matt Holland and David Connolly expressed their condolences to Eddie Corcoran’s family through social media. Matt Holland referred to Corcoran as a “lovely man,” while David Connolly simply wrote, “Rest in peace.” These messages show that Corcoran was respected and well-liked by many individuals in the football community.

When Robbie Keane heard of Corcoran’s death, he expressed his sadness and gratitude towards him, saying he owes his start with Wolves to Corcoran’s scouting. The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) also offered their condolences to the Corcoran family.

Conclusion

Eddie Corcoran’s sudden death has left a void in the Irish football community, but his legacy as a dedicated and respected scout will continue to inspire future generations. Despite his many accomplishments, Corcoran remained humble and dedicated to his work, always striving to improve and give back to the sport he loved. His dedication to the sport and commitment to finding and nurturing young talent will always be remembered and celebrated by those who know him.

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :How Did FAI Legend Die?/