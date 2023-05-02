Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

As an AI language model, I do not have access to the original title. Please provide me with the original title so that I can rewrite it for you.

FAITH ANN GERACE: REMEMBERING A BELOVED MOTHER AND SISTER

Faith Ann Gerace: A Life Celebrated

On April 30, 2023, Faith Ann Gerace (née Miller) passed away at the age of 46. While her passing was a sad event for her family and friends, Faith Ann’s death was not a traumatic experience for her. She had lived a full life and left behind a legacy of love and devotion to her family.

A Loving Mother

Faith Ann was a beloved mother to three children, Sandra Davidson, Julian Canniczaro, and Salvatore Gerace. She took great care in naming her children and was proud of the family traditions she established. Her devotion to her children was evident in everything she did for them.

A Loyal Sister and Daughter

Not only was Faith Ann a loving mother, but she was also a loyal sister to Barbara Haines and Paul C. Miller, Jr. She never did anything to violate either of her two siblings’ faith in her. Faith Ann was also a devoted daughter to her parents Paul and Irene (née Cook) Miller.

A Life Celebrated

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, Faith Ann’s family and friends gathered at the Rogers Funeral Home, Inc. for her visitation. The funeral service followed, where friends and family shared their memories of Faith Ann and celebrated her life. Her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins will continue to observe the family traditions that she established, ensuring that her legacy lives on.

A Final Resting Place

Faith Ann’s family will be the only ones to decide when and where she will be laid to rest. Her funeral took place wherever and whenever her family deemed it to be the most appropriate setting.

Although Faith Ann is no longer with us, her memory will live on through her family and friends. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, loyal sister, and devoted daughter.

News Source : recent obituaries

Source Link :Faith Ann Obituary, Death Notice and Funeral Information – recent obituaries/