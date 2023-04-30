Death – Obituary News : Fake news: Canadian actor Saint Von Calucci’s death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

AI-generated hoax: Invented demise of Canadian performer Saint Von Colucci

The Rise of AI-Generated False News: The Saint Von Colucci Saga

Introduction

Last week, news broke that Saint Von Colucci, a 22-year-old Canadian-Portuguese actor who underwent plastic surgery to look like BTS’ Jimin, had died due to complications from the procedure. However, a fact check by Al Jazeera revealed that the rumor was fake and that the actor never existed. The story was an elaborate fabrication using AI to bring the character to life, signaling the advent of a new era of AI-generated false news.

The Beginning

The saga began when HYPE Public Relations distributed a poorly drafted press release announcing Von Colucci’s death. Despite numerous red flags, several media outlets picked up the story, including the Daily Mail Online, which later removed its piece without a retraction note.

The Evidence

Al Jazeera discovered that many web links in the paper were broken, and Von Colucci’s alleged Instagram account was inactive. The hospital indicated in the news release was also unavailable. HYPE’s website was registered only a few weeks before Von Colucci’s reported death, and no one answered the phone numbers listed on the website when Al Jazeera attempted to contact them.

The Hoax

Aside from the press release, there is little to no proof that Von Colucci exists. He has no online presence, and no one from his family has come forward to express their condolences. The images available online are pixelated and do not appear to be real.

The Lesson

The Saint Von Colucci saga has drawn attention to deepfakes and AI tools that are being used to propagate misinformation. It highlights the hazards of believable AI-generated images and the need for media outlets to fact-check their sources thoroughly.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Saint Von Colucci hoax is one of the first recorded incidents of AI being used to deceive individuals and the media to propagate false news. It serves as a warning that we must be vigilant in verifying the authenticity of our sources to prevent the spread of misinformation.