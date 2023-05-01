Death – Obituary News : False Claims: Actor’s Death Due to Jimin-Inspired Surgeries

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Warning: Reports of an actor’s death caused by surgeries inspired by BTS Jimin have been proven untrue.

The Hoax of Saint Von Colucci’s Plastic Surgeries to Look Like Jimin from BTS

Introduction

The news of a Canadian actor named Saint Von Colucci, who allegedly underwent 12 plastic surgeries to look like K-pop star Jimin from BTS, recently circulated on various social media platforms. However, it turned out to be a hoax reported by a PR company called The Hype Company PR.

The Press Release

The Hype Company PR issued a press release claiming that Saint Von Colucci was the child of renowned Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima and hedge fund CEO Geovani Lamas. However, after a thorough investigation, it was found that the claims were false. The press release also stated that Colucci had been treated at Seoul National Hospital, which does not exist.

The Investigation

Variety conducted a thorough investigation and discovered that Lima’s oldest child is only 12 years old, and there is no online presence of Lamas or their company to support the press release’s claims. Moreover, the South Korean media did not find any information or police report about a Canadian actor dying due to complications in plastic surgery.

Saint Von Colucci’s Instagram Account

According to reports, Saint Von Colucci’s Instagram account, @papaxxzy, has been deactivated and reactivated several times in the last week. The page has only 37 posts, none of which show his appearance clearly or provide any personal information about the actor.

The Plastic Surgeries

Saint Von Colucci allegedly spent $220,000 on plastic surgeries to alter his square jawline and chin to achieve a V-shaped face, a common facial feature among Asians. It was reported that he underwent the surgeries intending to portray Jimin for a US streaming network.

Oli London

This is not the first time someone has attempted to look like Jimin. In the past, internet personality Oli London made headlines for undergoing 32 surgeries to resemble the K-pop star.

Conclusion

The news of Saint Von Colucci’s plastic surgeries to look like Jimin from BTS turned out to be a hoax. The press release issued by The Hype Company PR contained several questionable claims, and no evidence supports the reported death of the Canadian actor. It is essential to verify information before sharing it on social media platforms.