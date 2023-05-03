Death – Obituary News : Famed Hartford DJ Floyd Wright dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Connecticut Radio Personality “Friendly” Floyd Wright Passes Away

Connecticut radio has lost one of its best with the passing of Floyd Wright on April 30, 2021. Known to his listeners as “Friendly Floyd,” Wright was a broadcasting icon who had been on the airwaves since 1978. He passed away at an early age, and while the cause of his death was not mentioned, his loss has left a significant void in the hearts of many.

A Tribute to a Radio Legend

Wright’s contributions to the Connecticut radio scene cannot be overstated. He was widely regarded as a broadcasting legend, and his impact on the industry and his fans will be long-lasting. He was known for his warm and friendly demeanor, which endeared him to his listeners who tuned in to his shows for decades.

The Archdiocese of Hartford, where Wright worked as the weekday afternoon drive host at WJMJ Radio since 2014, paid tribute to him in a Facebook post. The post expressed the Archdiocese’s condolences to Wright’s family and friends and acknowledged his legendary status in the Connecticut radio community.

A Loss Felt Throughout Connecticut

Wright was a beloved figure throughout the state, and his passing has been felt by many. His listeners, colleagues, and friends have taken to social media to express their grief and offer condolences to his family.

Words cannot express the depth of sorrow felt by those who knew and loved Wright. He was a true icon of Connecticut radio, and his legacy will continue to inspire many in the years to come.

Final Thoughts

Floyd Wright was a giant in the Connecticut radio scene, and his passing is a great loss to the industry and its listeners. He will always be remembered as a friendly and kind-hearted man who brought joy to the lives of many through his radio shows.

To Wright’s family and friends, we offer our deepest condolences during this difficult time. May your memories of him bring you comfort and peace. Rest in peace, Friendly Floyd. Your voice will be missed, but your legacy will live on forever.

