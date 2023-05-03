Death – Obituary News : Family Pays Tribute to Kimetha Cole’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Kimetha Louise Cole

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Kimetha Louise Cole, who peacefully left us in her sleep on April 27, 2023. Kimetha endured many difficulties after the tragic death of her son Harrison, but we had hoped to have more time with her. We take comfort in knowing that she is now pain-free and reunited with her son.

A Life Lived With Grace

Kimetha shone brightly in this world, and her presence will be deeply missed. She had an uncommonly kind and helpful nature and always had a way of making everyone laugh. Her passing has left a void in the lives of those who loved her, but her memory will be cherished forever.

Honoring Kimetha’s Memory

It is our hope to honor Kimetha’s memory by living our lives with the same grace and kindness that she displayed every day. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 5 at 11:00 a.m. at 13001 Grubstake Gulch in Bee, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests house plants, and a friend has set up a Gofundme to help with expenses.

A Fitting Memorial

Kimetha’s life was filled with love, laughter, and kindness. She touched the hearts of many, and her legacy will continue to live on in the memories of those who knew and loved her. Though we grieve her loss deeply, we take solace in the fact that she is now at peace and reunited with her beloved son. Rest in peace, Kimetha Louise Cole.

News Source : obituary note

Source Link :Kimetha Cole Obituary, Family Pays Tribute To Kimetha Cole Death – obituary note/