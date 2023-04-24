Death – Obituary News : Family suspects murder despite police citing accident as cause of death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Suspicious Death of a Youth in Unnao: Police Investigation Underway

Unnao, a small town in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a tragic incident in the early hours of today when a youth living in Chattakheda village of the Ajgain Kotwali area lost his life under mysterious circumstances.

Reportedly, the young man was found in a critical condition by some passersby who immediately informed the police. The police team reached the spot and shifted the victim to a nearby Community Health Centre (CHC) for immediate medical aid. However, due to his deteriorating health condition, he was referred to the district hospital in Unnao.

Unfortunately, the young man succumbed to his injuries before reaching the district hospital. The doctors declared him dead on arrival, leaving his family members and the police in a state of shock.

The police department has started an investigation into the matter to ascertain the exact reason behind the youth’s death. They have not ruled out the possibility of foul play or murder as the cause of his demise. The police have also registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigation is currently underway.

As per the latest updates, the police have interrogated some suspects who were reportedly present near the spot where the victim was found in an unconscious state. They are also questioning the victim’s family members and friends to gather more information about the incident.

The exact sequence of events leading to the young man’s death is still not clear, and the police are trying to piece together the puzzle. They have requested the public to come forward with any information that can aid in the investigation.

The tragic incident has sent shock waves across the town, and the local residents are expressing their grief and concern over the safety of the people in the area. The police have assured them that they are leaving no stone unturned to find out the truth and justice will be served.

In conclusion, the sudden demise of the young man has left the community in a state of shock, and the police are investigating the case with utmost dedication and sincerity. We hope that the truth will prevail and the culprits will be brought to justice.