Death – Obituary News : Famous Entertainer Dies at 96

A famous singer and actor has died at the age of 96.

Harry Belafonte: A Pioneer, Activist, and Humanitarian Dies at 96

Harry Belafonte, a pioneering actor and performer who later became an activist, humanitarian, and global advocate for human rights, has passed away at the age of 96. According to Ken Sunshine of the public relations firm Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, Belafonte died of congestive heart failure on Tuesday at his New York residence with his wife Pamela by his side.

Belafonte was one of the first African-American entertainers to garner a significant film audience and sell a million albums as a singer. Many people are still familiar with Belafonte’s signature song, “Banana Boat Song (Day-O),” which features the catchphrase “Day-O! Daaaay-O.”

However, his impact went beyond entertainment. After he ceased performing in the 1960s, Belafonte adopted his idol Paul Robeson’s maxim that artists are “gatekeepers of truth.” He laboured alongside his friend Martin Luther King Jr. and became an archetype of a celebrity activist. Few individuals maintained Belafonte’s commitment and standing as a civil rights movement, Hollywood, and Washington centre.

In addition to participating in protest marches and charity concerts, Belafonte assisted in their planning and fundraising. He frequently advocated for and financially supported the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., a friend and generational colleague, before politicians and other entertainers. Belafonte’s activism wasn’t limited to the United States. He was a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and he used his platform to raise awareness of global issues such as poverty, hunger, and HIV/AIDS.

Belafonte also served as a mentor to Usher, Common, Danny Glover, and a number of other Black personalities. In Spike Lee’s 2018 film “BlacKkKlansman,” he was cast appropriately as an elder statesman instructing young activists on the nation’s history.

Belafonte’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of activists and entertainers alike. He will be remembered as an icon who used his platform to advocate for human rights and social justice.

