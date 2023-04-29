Death – Obituary News : Famous Lawyer Jean-Paul Costa Dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Famed legal expert Jean-Paul Costa dies at age 81.

Former President of the European Court of Human Rights, Honorary President of the International Institute of Human Rights – Fondation René Cassin (IIHR), and Honorary Counsellor of State, Jean-Paul Costa, a French jurist, sadly passed away at the age of 81.

How Did Jean-Paul Costa Die?

Professor Jean Paul Costa, a renowned jurist, sadly passed away on April 27, 2023, at the age of 81. The EPLO – European Public Law Organization announced the news on Facebook. The cause of his death has not been disclosed as of now.

Who Was Jean-Paul Costa?

Jean-Paul Costa was a French jurist who served as President of the European Court of Human Rights from 2007 to 2011. He was born in Tunis, Tunisia, and attended the Lycée Carnot there for his education. He continued his education at Sciences Po, where he earned his undergraduate degree, law degree, and certification for advanced studies in public law. After that, he attended the École nationale d’administration from 1964 to 1966.

Costa was appointed Auditeur in the Council of State in June 1966 and served as the head of the French delegation during the negotiations for the Channel Tunnel’s construction from 1985 to 1986. He was also a professor at the International Institute of Public Administration and served as president of the International Institute of Human Rights after his tenure as President of the European Court of Human Rights.

Tributes to Jean-Paul Costa

Toulouse Capitole University tweeted a tribute to Costa, calling him an “emblematic figure in the defense of human rights.” Ambassador, Permanent Representative of France to the Council of Europe, Marie Fontanel, also paid tribute to him on Twitter, saying that she was “deeply saddened by his passing but grateful to have had the chance to meet him.”

Costa’s impact on the cause of human rights was immense, and his passing is a great loss to the legal community. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.