Death – Obituary News : Famous Singer Passes Away at Home: Family Releases Statement

TRAGIC DEATH NEWS: Singer Linda Lewis Passes Away at 72

On May 4th, 2023, the music world lost a true legend. Singer and songwriter Linda Lewis passed away at the age of 72, leaving behind a legacy that spanned more than four decades.

A Career Spanning Five Octaves

Linda Lewis was known for her incredible vocal range, which spanned an impressive five octaves. Her ability to perform across a wide range of genres, from jazz to soul to pop, made her one of the most versatile and beloved artists of her time.

Though she enjoyed solo success in the 1970s with hits like ‘It’s in His Kiss’ and ‘Rock-a-Doodle-Doo,’ Lewis was also a sought-after collaborator, working with artists like David Bowie and Rod Stewart throughout her career.

A Trailblazer for Women in Music

Throughout her career, Linda Lewis broke down barriers for women in music. As a black woman in a predominantly white and male industry, she faced numerous challenges, but never let them hold her back from pursuing her dreams.

She was a trailblazer in every sense of the word, paving the way for future generations of female artists to follow in her footsteps. Her talent, determination, and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire musicians for years to come.

Remembering a Legend

As news of Linda Lewis’s passing spread, fans and fellow musicians alike took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary singer. Many shared stories of how her music had touched their lives and expressed their sadness at her loss.

“Rest in peace, Linda Lewis. Your voice was a gift to us all,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“Thank you for the music, Linda Lewis. You will be deeply missed,” wrote another.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Although Linda Lewis may be gone, her music and legacy will live on forever. Her incredible voice and groundbreaking career continue to inspire and influence artists around the world, and her impact on the music industry will never be forgotten.

As we mourn her passing, we also celebrate the incredible life and career of this trailblazing artist. Linda Lewis may be gone, but her music will continue to bring joy and inspiration to generations to come.

News Source : Wendy

Source Link :TRAGIC DEATH NEWS – Famous singer passed away in her home: The family issued a public statement/