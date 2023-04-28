Death – Obituary News : Fans Pay Tribute to Late Jerry Springer: Thanks for the Laughs

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jerry Springer, known for his outrageous talk show, has died at the age of 79. Fans are expressing their gratitude for the laughter he brought into their lives.

Jerry Springer, Iconic Television Personality, Passes Away at 79

On April 27, 2023, Jerry Springer passed away at the age of 79 following a brief illness. Springer was a renowned television presenter, actor, former politician, and the host of the controversial talk show, “The Jerry Springer Show.” His family friend and spokesman, Jene Galvin, stated that Springer’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether it be politics, broadcasting, or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word. Galvin added that Springer’s loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart, and humor will live on.

Springer was born on February 13, 1944, in the London Underground tube station of Highgate while it served as a shelter from German aerial bombing during World War II. He migrated with his family to the United States when he was five years old and grew up in Queens, New York. Springer earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tulane University in New Orleans and a Juris Doctor degree from Northwestern University, Chicago.

After completing law school, Springer worked as a campaign adviser to Robert F. Kennedy in his 1968 presidential campaign. Following Kennedy’s assassination, he was hired by a law firm in Cincinnati, Ohio. In 1970, he ran for Congress as a Democrat but was defeated by the incumbent Republican, Donald D. Clancy.

Springer began his broadcasting career in Cincinnati in the early 1970s, working as a political commentator on local television and radio stations. In the mid-1980s, he was offered his own talk show, “The Jerry Springer Show,” which premiered in 1991.

Initially, Springer’s talk show focused on political issues, but after pivoting to covering stories of a more scandalous nature that involved a high level of human drama, “The Jerry Springer Show” picked up in the ratings and settled into its niche. The show featured confrontational interviews, paternity tests, and often violent confrontations between guests. Despite the controversy, the show became incredibly popular, with millions of viewers tuning in every day. At one point, it surpassed even the venerated “Oprah Winfrey Show” to top the ratings in some cities, reaching highs of 6.7 million viewers.

Springer hosted “The Jerry Springer Show” for 27 seasons before it ended in July 2018. He also hosted several other shows, including “America’s Got Talent,” and debuted a courtroom-based reality show called “Judge Jerry” from 2019 to 2022. In addition to his television work, Springer appeared in several films and television shows, including “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and “The X-Files.”

Springer was involved in politics throughout his career. In addition to his unsuccessful bid for Congress in 1970, he served as the mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978. He later ran for governor of Ohio in 1982 and for the Democratic nomination for the US Senate in 2000 but was unsuccessful in both campaigns.

Following his passing, The Guardian dubbed him “the man who changed US for better and worse,” while the BBC called him an “era-defining TV host” who shone a light on the “fringes of (American) society to a global audience.” Springer himself never shied away from the public’s sometimes dreary perception of his persona, describing himself on his Twitter bio as a “talk show host, ringmaster of civilization’s end.”

As funeral arrangements were being made, Springer’s family called on the bereaved to show their love in different ways. “To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, ‘Take care of yourself, and each other,'” they said in a statement.

Tributes also poured in for Springer on “The Jerry Springer Show” Instagram page, with comments flooding in from fans affected by his passing.