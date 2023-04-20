The passing of Tommy Cumming, a beloved and dedicated groundsman of Inverness Caledonian Thistle, has left the club and community devastated. After a courageous battle with a prolonged illness, Tommy passed away at the age of 77 under the compassionate care of the Highland Hospice. Tommy’s unwavering commitment and profound impact on the club will be deeply missed and remembered with great respect.

The news of Tommy Cumming’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of those at Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Tommy had been serving the team as a groundsman for many years, and his hard work and dedication made him highly respected among the players, staff, and fans alike.

Tommy Cumming’s death was announced on the official Twitter account of Inverness Caledonian Thistle where the club expressed their deep sorrow at his passing. As a long-serving member of the team, he played an integral role in maintaining the grounds at the stadium, ensuring that the team had the best possible playing surface to perform on each week.

Tommy’s dedication to his job was unparalleled, as he spent countless hours meticulously attending to every detail of the stadium’s surface. His love for the beautiful game was evident in the care he took in preparing the field for each match, and it was this passion that endeared him to all those who worked alongside him.

His loss has been felt deeply among the club members and fans, and tributes have poured in from around the footballing world. The club has extended its sympathies to his family and friends during what must be an extremely difficult time.

Tommy’s passing has left a massive void in the team, and his absence will be deeply felt by all. The club will undoubtedly carry on with the traditions and values that he held dear, and his memory will be cherished for years to come.

It is no surprise that Tommy passed away in the excellent care of Highland Hospice, as during his life, he exhibited bravery in the face of his long illness. Tommy was a true fighter both on and off the pitch, and his determination to carry on despite the odds is something that has inspired many.

Words cannot fully express the loss that has been felt with the passing of Tommy Cumming. However, the club will honor his legacy by continuing to provide excellent playing conditions for the team as it strives for greatness on and off the pitch.

Rest in peace, Tommy Cumming – you will forever hold a special place in the hearts of those at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle is deeply saddened to announce the death of its long serving and highly respected groundsman, Tommy Cumming after a long illness bravely borne. Tommy passed away in the excellent care of the Highland Hospice, aged 77 Tribute https://t.co/n21oCLGC1o pic.twitter.com/PFnKH9uOkM — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 20, 2023

