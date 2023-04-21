The passing of comrade Chris Mathlako, a valued friend of #Cuba and an extraordinary revolutionary, saddens us deeply.

Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the entire South African communist community for the departure of this remarkable figure.

The world mourns the loss of one of its most outstanding individuals.

It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Chris Mathlako, a dear friend of Cuba and an incredible revolutionary. Our hearts go out to the South African communist community for the loss of such an outstanding individual.

Chris Mathlako was the epitome of a true revolutionary leader. Throughout his lifetime, he fought tirelessly for social justice, equality and freedom for all. He was an inspiration to countless people around the world, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

As a friend of Cuba, Chris Mathlako played an important role in building ties between our two nations. He understood the importance of solidarity and cooperation between countries of the Global South, and worked tirelessly to strengthen these ties.

Chris Mathlako’s life and work were a testament to the transformative power of revolutionary ideals. His unwavering commitment to a better world for all will always be remembered as a guiding light for all who seek to make the world a more just and equitable place.

In honoring Chris Mathlako’s legacy, we rededicate ourselves to the struggle for social justice and freedom. We will continue to fight for a more equitable world, where every person is treated with dignity and respect, and has access to the resources necessary for a life of dignity and purpose.

As we mourn the loss of a truly exceptional individual, we take comfort in the knowledge that Chris Mathlako’s spirit lives on in the struggles for social justice and equality that are ongoing around the world. May his legacy continue to inspire us all to work towards a better world for all people.

We deeply regret the death of comrade Chris Mathlako, a great friend of #Cuba and a remarkable revolutionary. Our deepest condolences to the whole South African communist family for the loss of this great man. The world loses one of its most exceptional sons. pic.twitter.com/vMbPKM4uv2 — Enrique Orta González (@EnriqueOrtaGon1) April 20, 2023

We deeply regret the death of comrade Chris Mathlako, a great friend of #Cuba and a remarkable revolutionary. Our deepest condolences to the whole South African communist family for the loss of this great man. The world loses one of its most exceptional sons. pic.twitter.com/vMbPKM4uv2 — Enrique Orta González (@EnriqueOrtaGon1) April 20, 2023

County local news on twitter

Celebrities Deaths on Reddit

County Local News on Reddit

County local YouTube channel