Death – Obituary News : Fatal Accident: Car Collides with Lorry on NH 66, 2 Dead & 4 Injured

Two people died and four were seriously injured in a collision between a car and a lorry on National Highway 66 near Kodakkal.

A terrible accident occurred on National Highway 66 in the southern part of Thrissur district, claiming the lives of two people. A car carrying members of a six-member team on a pleasure trip to Kodungalloor overturned due to excessive speed and crashed. The team, known as the Arangam group, was driving toward Thrissur via the Kottayam-Kochi Highway when the accident occurred.

Anas (24), Muhammad Bilal (23), and Shihab (24) who are residents of Malappuram and Thiroor, succumbed to their injuries in a hospital. The rest of the team was admitted to various hospitals for treatment.

The police have begun an investigation into the cause of the accident, and they believe that the car was speeding and lost control, causing the crash. The deceased bodies of the victims were transported to hospitals in Thrissur and Kottayam for post-mortem examinations.

In other news, several dignitaries, including Health Minister Veena George and Chief Secretary Dr. V P Joy, attended the inauguration of the ‘Clean Kerala’ campaign. This is part of a long-term strategy to make Kerala a litter-free state by March 31, 2024. The government has committed to making significant investments in this initiative to mitigate the impact of waste on the environment.

The program will involve various actions such as waste collection, management, and segregation, and the implementation of green projects aimed at reducing waste. The initial phase of the program will be rolled out on June 5, 2021, and all activities will be completed by March 31, 2024.

Additionally, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will speak with ward members and Janasabhas to raise awareness about the initiative and to inform them about the importance of waste segregation. This will encourage public participation in the program and help to promote a cleaner and more sustainable future.

In conclusion, the government’s ‘Clean Kerala’ campaign and the tragic car accident demonstrate the need to strive for a cleaner, greener state while also driving home the importance of road safety for all.