Death – Obituary News : Fatal Accident Claims Life of Young Man in Kushinagar

Kushinagar News: Two Youths Injured in Road Accident; One Dead

On April 29, two youths coming on a bike near Mehdiganj of police station area were seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle. Both the injured youths were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gorakhpur. One of these youths died on Wednesday. The family took his dead body to their home in Ramkola.

The Incident

The incident took place near Mehdiganj in the police station area. Two youths, identified as Rohan and Sahil, were coming on a bike when they were hit by a vehicle. The impact was so strong that both the youths fell on the road and were seriously injured. The locals immediately informed the police and an ambulance was called to take the injured youths to a private hospital in Gorakhpur.

The Treatment

Both Rohan and Sahil were admitted to a private hospital in Gorakhpur. They were undergoing treatment for their injuries. However, Rohan’s condition deteriorated and he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. Sahil is still undergoing treatment at the hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.

The Aftermath

The news of Rohan’s death spread like wildfire in Ramkola and the surrounding areas. The family members of Rohan were devastated by the news. They took his dead body to their home in Ramkola where the last rites were performed.

The police have registered a case against the driver of the vehicle and are investigating the matter. The identity of the driver has not been revealed yet.

The Road Accident Scenario in India

Road accidents have become a major cause of concern in India. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, there were 4,64,910 road accidents in India in 2017, which resulted in 1,47,913 deaths and 4,70,975 injuries. This translates to around 405 deaths per day due to road accidents.

The major causes of road accidents in India are over-speeding, drunken driving, jumping red lights, using mobile phones while driving, and not following traffic rules. The government has taken several measures to reduce the number of road accidents, such as increasing fines for traffic violations, installing speed cameras on highways, and conducting awareness campaigns.

Conclusion

The road accident in Mehdiganj is a tragic incident that has resulted in the loss of a young life. It is important for all of us to follow traffic rules and be responsible while driving. We should not take our own lives and the lives of others for granted. The government has taken steps to reduce the number of road accidents, but it is up to us to do our part and make the roads safer for everyone.

