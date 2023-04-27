Death – Obituary News : Fatal Accident: Tata Tempo and Rickshaw Collide near Mangaon Station

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Headline: Fatal Accident Involving a Tata Tempo and Rickshaw near Mangaon Railway Station

Introduction:

In the early hours of 27th April 2023, a fatal accident occurred near Mangaon railway station involving a Tata Tempo and a rickshaw. The accident resulted in the death of a woman who was travelling in the rickshaw. This incident has sent shock waves through the local community, and the authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

The Accident:

According to eyewitnesses, the Tata Tempo was travelling at a high speed when it collided with the rickshaw. The impact was so severe that the rickshaw was thrown off the road, and the woman who was travelling in it suffered serious injuries. She was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries.

The Tata Tempo driver, who was identified as Mr. Raju Sharma, was also injured in the accident. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is said to be in a stable condition. The rickshaw driver, who has not been identified yet, fled the scene of the accident.

Investigation:

The authorities have launched an investigation into the accident to determine the cause of the collision. The police have registered a case against Mr. Raju Sharma under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. They are also trying to identify the rickshaw driver who fled the scene of the accident.

Impact on the Local Community:

The accident has sent shock waves through the local community, and many people have expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased woman. The incident has also highlighted the need for better road safety measures in the area. The authorities have been urged to take necessary steps to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

Conclusion:

This tragic incident has once again highlighted the importance of road safety. It is essential for drivers to be more cautious while driving on the roads and to follow traffic rules. The authorities must also take necessary steps to ensure that the roads are safe for everyone. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased woman, and we hope that they find the strength to cope with this loss.