Death – Obituary News : Fatal Accident: Vehicle Manager Involved

Tragedy Strikes as Senthil Kumar Succumbs to Injuries

Senthil Kumar, a 57-year-old lawyer and founder of Anbaalayam, a charitable organization, was also the director of a private institution. Yesterday afternoon, he was traveling in a motorbike when he met with an accident near Kuntoor Sathya Nagar, in the vicinity of Thanjavur.

The Accident

As Senthil Kumar was passing by the Tamil Nadu Fine Arts College, he saw an individual trying to cross the road. In an attempt to avoid hitting the person, Senthil swerved his motorbike, and in the process, collided with an oncoming car. The car driver, who was also trying to avoid hitting the pedestrian, lost control and hit Senthil’s motorbike.

The impact was severe, and both Senthil and the car driver were rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, Senthil succumbed to his injuries, and the driver is currently undergoing treatment.

Investigation Launched

The Thanjavur police have launched an investigation into the accident. They are also reviewing CCTV footage of the incident to determine the cause of the accident. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Fine Arts College has expressed grief over the incident and pledged support to Senthil’s family and Anbaalayam.

Legacy of Senthil Kumar

Senthil Kumar was a well-known lawyer and philanthropist who had dedicated his life to the betterment of society. He founded Anbaalayam, a charitable organization that provides education and healthcare to underprivileged children. He was also the director of a private institution and had won several awards for his contributions to society.

The sudden demise of Senthil Kumar has left a void in the hearts of many. His legacy of selfless service and commitment to society will always be remembered.