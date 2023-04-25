Death – Obituary News : Fatal Arrhythmia Causes Death at State Level

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Passing of Coach Navi: Cause of Death and Obituary Details

The Filipino Mobile Legends community is mourning the loss of Ivan “Navi” Emmanuel Gacho, the head coach of RSG’s MDL PH. Coach Navi, as he was fondly called, passed away due to fatal arrhythmia, leaving behind a legacy that touched many lives.

Coach Navi’s Journey in Mobile Legends

Before becoming a coach, Coach Navi played for Sterling Global Dragons in Season 4 of the MPL. However, he eventually found his true passion in coaching and moved to the MDL for RSG Ignite’s season. He even left his job in the BPO sector to focus on coaching and Mobile Legends.

Coach Navi was known for his dedication to his craft and his ability to bring out the best in his players. He was a mentor and a friend to many, and his passing has left a void in the Mobile Legends community.

Cause of Death and Obituary Details

Coach Navi’s cause of death was fatal arrhythmia, a condition characterized by irregular heart rhythms that can be life-threatening. RSG Philippines shared their condolences on Facebook and thanked Coach Navi for the priceless memories he shared with them.

Many MLBB players in the Philippines also shared their tributes to Coach Navi on social media, remembering their interactions with him and the happy memories they shared together. Steven “Dale” Vitug, a former teammate in SGD Omega and the present head coach of HomeBois in the MPL Malaysia, remembered how he had intended to follow Coach Navi abroad.

Coach Navi’s death came as a shock to the Mobile Legends community, and many are still processing their grief. His legacy lives on, and his impact on the Filipino Mobile Legends community will not be forgotten.

In conclusion, the passing of Coach Navi has left a profound impact on the Mobile Legends community in the Philippines. His passion and dedication to coaching and Mobile Legends will continue to inspire many. Rest in peace, Coach Navi.