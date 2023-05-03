Death – Obituary News : Fatal Car-Bike Accident Claims Two Lives in Pali, Rajasthan

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Road Accident in Pali: Uncle and Nephew Killed in Car-Bike Collision

On Wednesday afternoon, near Somesar in the Rani Thana area of Pali district, a car collided with a bike, resulting in the death of two people. The victims were an uncle and his nephew who were riding the bike at the time of the accident. The incident has left their family and loved ones in a state of shock and grief.

The Accident

The car-bike collision occurred on Wednesday afternoon near Somesar in the Rani Thana area of Pali district. The uncle and his nephew were riding the bike when a car hit them from behind, causing them to fall off the bike and sustain serious injuries. The car driver immediately fled the scene, leaving the victims in a critical condition.

The local police were informed of the accident and rushed to the scene. The victims were immediately taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, they could not survive their injuries. Both the uncle and nephew were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The Victims

The victims of the accident were identified as a 45-year-old man and his 22-year-old nephew. They were both residents of the Rani Thana area and were well-known in the local community. The uncle worked as a farmer, while his nephew was a student pursuing his graduation degree.

Their sudden demise has left their family and loved ones in a state of shock and grief. The news of their tragic death has spread across the community, and many people have expressed their condolences and shared their memories of the victims.

Investigation and Action Taken

The local police have launched an investigation into the accident and are trying to identify the car driver who fled the scene. They have registered a case against the unknown driver and are trying to gather evidence from the scene of the accident and nearby CCTV cameras.

The police have also taken the victims’ bodies to the hospital for post-mortem and have handed them over to their family members after the legal formalities were completed.

Conclusion

The tragic road accident in Pali district has claimed the lives of two people and left their family and loved ones in a state of shock and grief. The incident is a reminder of the need for drivers to be more cautious on the road and to follow traffic rules and regulations.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victims and hope that the police can identify and bring the responsible driver to justice. We also urge all drivers to be more responsible and cautious on the road to prevent such tragic incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : Suresh Hemnani

Source Link :Death of two people in car-bike accident in Pali Rajasthan | Road Accident : कार-बाइक हादसे में मामा-भाणजे की मौत, परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल/