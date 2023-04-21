Death – Obituary News : Fatal crash on Hwy 71 near Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has been pronounced dead after an early morning crash on Highway 71 east of Austin Friday.



Austin-Travis County EMS responded



before the crash around 6:30 a.m. It happened near Granny Drive on Hwy 71.

ATCEMS reported that the vehicle was trapped and the patient was potentially in cardiac arrest.

Around 6:44 a.m., the person was extricated from the vehicle and medics performed CPR, ATCEMS said. The person died on the spot around seven in the morning.

ATCEMS said motorists should expect extended closures and avoid the area.