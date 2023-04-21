Death – Obituary News : Fatal crash on Hwy 71 near Austin

A fatal collision occurred on Highway 71 located east of Austin, resulting in the death of an individual.
Person Pronounced Dead After Morning Crash on Highway 71 Near Granny Drive
Austin-Travis County EMS responded
before the crash around 6:30 a.m. It happened near Granny Drive on Hwy 71.
ATCEMS reported that the vehicle was trapped and the patient was potentially in cardiac arrest.
Around 6:44 a.m., the person was extricated from the vehicle and medics performed CPR, ATCEMS said. The person died on the spot around seven in the morning.
ATCEMS said motorists should expect extended closures and avoid the area.
