Death – Obituary News : Fatal Fall: Student Plummets from Building

Tragic Death of MCM DAV College Student Ananya

The entire MCM DAV College community is in shock following the tragic death of Ananya, a BA (II) student of the college. The incident occurred on the second floor of the college building and has left many questions unanswered.

The Incident

According to reports, Ananya fell off the second floor of the college building in mysterious circumstances. The incident took place today, and the victim has been identified as a resident of Sector 37. The college authorities were informed immediately, and Ananya was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

However, despite the best efforts of the doctors, Ananya succumbed to her injuries and passed away. The incident has left her family, friends, and the entire college community in shock and disbelief.

Investigation

The incident has raised many questions, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter. The college authorities are also cooperating with the police to determine the cause of the incident.

The police have not yet released any official statement regarding the incident, and the investigation is ongoing. However, there are rumors that Ananya may have been pushed off the second floor, and the police are looking into this possibility.

Reaction from the College Community

The tragic incident has left the entire college community in shock and mourning. Students, faculty, and staff members are offering their condolences to Ananya’s family and friends.

The college authorities have also issued a statement expressing their deep sorrow and offering support to Ananya’s family. The statement reads, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place today. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ananya’s family and friends during this difficult time. We are offering our full support and cooperation to the police in their investigation.”

Conclusion

The tragic death of Ananya has left many questions unanswered, and the entire college community is in shock and mourning. The police investigation is ongoing, and we hope that the cause of the incident will be determined soon.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to Ananya’s family and friends and hope that they find the strength to cope with this tragic loss. May her soul rest in peace.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Student falls off building, dies/