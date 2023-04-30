Death – Obituary News : Fatal fire at Taman OUG shophouse

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Woman Dies in Fire at Shophouse in Kuala Lumpur

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday (April 30) when a woman lost her life in a fire that broke out at a shophouse in Jalan Rahmat, Overseas Union Garden (Taman OUG) in Kuala Lumpur. The victim, identified as Chong Lai Ping, 46, was found dead in a room.

Quick Response by Firefighters

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department acted quickly and sent nine firefighters and an engine to the scene as soon as they were alerted of the incident at 8.43am. This efficient response time shows the dedication and commitment of the department to saving lives and minimizing damage.

Fire Extinguished by Members of the Public

When the firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that the fire had already been extinguished by members of the public. The department’s spokesman stated that only the kitchen area was affected, and around 10% of the shophouse was damaged by the fire.

Cause of Death Being Investigated

The cause of death of Chong Lai Ping is being investigated by the authorities. It is unclear at this time whether her death was caused by the fire or if there were other factors involved.

Conclusion

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety measures and the need for individuals and businesses to take proactive steps to prevent fires. The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s quick response time and the public’s efforts in extinguishing the fire are commendable. Our thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of Chong Lai Ping during this difficult time.