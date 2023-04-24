Death – Obituary News : Fatal Motorcycle Crash Claims Life of 37-Year-Old in Statesville

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man from Statesville, who was 37 years old, met with a tragic end in a motorcycle crash.

Robert Josh Inscore Passes Away in Motorcycle Accident

On Saturday, April 23rd, 2023, Robert Josh Inscore of Statesville, NC, tragically died in a motorcycle accident. He was only 37 years old. Mykel Inscore Mayers posted the heartbreaking news on social media, stating that she didn’t know how to put into words how devastating the loss was to their family. Mayers described her brother as being huge-hearted, family-loving, and always having a big, beautiful smile on his face. He was affectionately known as “Joshie Poo,” and his loss has left a deep pain in the hearts of all those who knew him.

Robert Josh Inscore was a graduate of West Iredell High School and was born and raised in Statesville, North Carolina. He was a beloved member of his community and always went out of his way to help others. Many who knew him said that he was one of a kind and that anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him was truly blessed.

The cause of the accident that took Robert Josh Inscore’s life is currently unknown. The news of his passing has rocked his community, as friends and family pour out their condolences on social media. The family has not yet released an obituary, but Nicholson Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

In these trying times, it is important to remember those who have passed and to keep their families in our thoughts and prayers. For those who knew Robert Josh Inscore, his loss has left a void that can never be filled. His kindness, generosity, and love for his family and friends will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

As Lisa Horne posted on social media, “Please say a prayer tonight for Glenda Nance and Amie Inscore Gregorio’s family. They lost an amazing person. Fly high Josh. You will truly be missed.”