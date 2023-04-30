Death – Obituary News : Fatal Quarrel Over Girl Leaves Youth Dead in Delhi

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A young person was fatally stabbed, and four others injured during a dispute over a girl in Delhi.

Youth Allegedly Stabbed to Death, Four Friends Injured in Delhi Over Girl Dispute

A tragic incident occurred in Zakir Nagar, southeast Delhi, where a youth was reportedly stabbed to death while his four friends suffered injuries following a quarrel over a girl. According to the police, they were informed about the alleged quarrel between two groups of youths on Friday. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered that the injured youths had been taken to the hospital.

It was later revealed that some of the injured victims had suffered stab injuries and were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Rajesh Deo, confirmed that five youths from Zakir Nagar had been admitted to the hospital, but unfortunately, one of them, Mohd Sheyan, was declared brought dead.

The four others were later shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for further treatment. During the inquiry, the police discovered that one Bilal had recently broken up with his girlfriend and thought that she was talking to Adib. As a result, Bilal threatened Adib with dire consequences.

Around 9 pm on Friday, Bilal and Adib called a meeting at Street Number 6 of Zakir Nagar to sort out the issue. Bilal came with his friends Shoiab, Tabish, Hamza, and Sabir, among others. Unfortunately, Tabish allegedly stabbed Sheyan and the four other youths, and the accused fled the scene.

Based on the statement of Afzal, a case under relevant sections was registered at Jamia Nagar police station. The police are analyzing CCTV camera footage from the area to find a clue about the accused’s whereabouts.

The incident has left the community in shock and disbelief. It is a sad reminder of the consequences of violence and the importance of resolving disputes peacefully. The police are urging everyone to avoid resorting to violence and instead seek help from authorities to resolve conflicts. This tragic incident should serve as a wake-up call to all to work towards creating a safer and more peaceful society.