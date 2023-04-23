Death – Obituary News : Fatal Road Accident in Nadia’s Dhubulia

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

One individual lost their life in a traffic collision in Dhubulia, Nadia.

Pickup Van and Container Collision Results in Driver Fatality

A pickup van driver lost his life in a collision with a container on Sunday on National Highway 34 at Dhubulia near the river. The hospital treated the passenger in the vehicle for injuries sustained during the accident. The incident disrupted traffic flow for several minutes until the arrival of police personnel from the Dhubulia police station.

According to local sources, the accident occurred around 4 am on Sunday at the TV Gate area under Dhubulia police station. A pickup van traveling from Bethuadahari collided with a container heading towards Krishnanagar. The collision was so severe that the driver and the passenger in the pickup van suffered significant injuries.

The locals on the scene helped the injured passengers and transported them to the rural hospital in Dhupbulia with the assistance of the police. However, the attending physician pronounced the driver dead on arrival.

On the other hand, the condition of the passenger is critical, and the doctors have transferred them to Shaktinagar Hospital due to their deteriorating physical condition. The police are investigating details such as the names and identities of the victims.

The collision resulted in significant disruptions to traffic flow on the National Highway, causing difficulties for commuters. The authorities are making significant efforts to resolve the damage and investigate the accident’s cause.

Conclusion:

The collision between a pickup van and a container resulted in the driver’s death and critically injured the passenger. The incident occurred on Sunday, causing traffic disruptions on National Highway 34 for several minutes. The police are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the accident. The authorities are making efforts to resolve the damage to traffic and assist the affected individuals.