Death – Obituary News : Fatal Road Accident in Osun: Multiple Passengers Burnt to Death

Several people were killed in a tragic road accident in Osun, resulting in multiple fatalities due to burns.

Startling Development: Several Passengers Burnt to Death in Vehicle Accident in Osun State

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through the nation, a number of passengers have been burnt to death in a vehicle accident that occurred on Friday evening in Ode-Omu, Osun State. The accident, which was caused by a collision between two vehicles, resulted in a fire outbreak that claimed the lives of several passengers.

According to Agnes Ogungbemi, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Osun Sector Command, one of the vehicles involved in the accident was carrying bottles of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as gas. The explosion of the gas bottles upon collision with the other vehicle caused the fatal fire outbreak.

While the exact number of casualties is yet to be ascertained, the Osun FRSC spokesperson confirmed that several passengers were killed in the accident. The injured victims were rushed to the Ise Oluwa Medical Center in Odeomu for medical attention.

The incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for improved road safety measures in the country. The FRSC has been working tirelessly to reduce the number of road accidents in Nigeria through various initiatives, including public awareness campaigns, enforcement of traffic laws, and deployment of modern technologies.

As the nation mourns the loss of yet more precious lives to road accidents, it is important for all stakeholders to come together and take decisive action to prevent such tragedies in the future. This includes increased investment in road infrastructure, stricter enforcement of traffic laws, and the adoption of global best practices in road safety.

In conclusion, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured victims. May their souls rest in peace.