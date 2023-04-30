Death – Obituary News : Fatal stabbing at Bengaluru college fest amid group clash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A college student was fatally stabbed during a clash between two groups at a festival in Bengaluru, according to reports by the Times of India.

Bengaluru Mechanical Engineering Student Dies After Stabbing Incident During College Fest

A 22-year-old mechanical engineering student, Bhaskar Jetty H, has died after being stabbed during a fight that broke out between two groups during a festival at a private university near Yelahanka on Friday night. Jetty was a final-year BTech student and resident of Mathikere, near Yeshwantpur. His classmate, Sharath, received minor injuries in the clash. Jetty, who was from Vadodara in Gujarat, was staying in Bengaluru with his relative Dasarath.

Fight Breaks Out During College Festival

A fight broke out between two groups of students around 9.30 pm during the college festival, according to police sources. Jetty was stabbed during the brawl. Laxmi Prasad, the deputy commissioner of police (northeast), said that Jetty had sustained two stab injuries – one on his hand and the other on his chest. College employees and students rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he died within a few minutes of arrival.

Police Identify Three Attackers

Police have identified three persons who had attacked Jetty and Sharath. “We have clues about the killers, and multiple teams are on the job to nab them,” stated a police officer. A case has been registered in Bagalur police station, and an investigation is in progress to identify the accused persons and arrest them.

Conflicting Reports on Cause of Fight

According to the police, students have given different versions of the incident. Some report that the fight began over touching each other while the students were moving around at the festival venue. Others say that Jetty had noticed one of his friends being attacked and tried to save him. The miscreants allegedly stabbed Jetty on his hand before inflicting another blow on his chest. A few other students told the police that Jetty’s friend was playing with a ball when it fell on a girl. The miscreants, who were friends of the girl, confronted Jetty’s friend, and that led to a fight between the two groups.

Questions Raised on Security Measures

Police said they would also find out why the students had sneaked in a knife to a college festival. The incident has raised questions on the security measures taken during college fests and events. Jetty’s parents flew into Bengaluru on Saturday after they were informed about the incident by the police and college management. The injured student, Sharath, is still in shock and is not cooperating to get his statement recorded. The police officer stated that they would find out what exactly had happened soon.

