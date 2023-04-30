Death – Obituary News : Fatal Tree Fall: Two Women Killed in Begusarai Rainstorm.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Begusarai, rain poured down like a deadly force, resulting in the unfortunate deaths of two women after a tree fell.

Two Women Killed in Begusarai due to Heavy Rain and Storm

Begusarai, Bihar, witnessed a tragic incident on Sunday when heavy rain and storm claimed the lives of two women. The storm caused trees to fall in different areas of the district, resulting in the deaths of the two women. Additionally, six people were severely injured due to the storm. It should be noted that there was no electricity supply in the Begusarai district during this time.

While the rain brought relief from the scorching heat, it caused a lot of trouble for many people in the district. The first incident occurred in the Pakthaul area of Teghra, where a woman was returning home from the fields. She was crushed to death by a falling tree during the storm. The woman has been identified as Saida Khatoon, the daughter of Mohammad Inod, a resident of Pakthaul. The second incident occurred in the Baghra Deeh area, where a woman named Chandi Devi was killed by a falling tree.

As soon as news of the two incidents broke, local Member of Parliament Giriraj Singh, along with Begusarai MLA Kundan Kumar and Bachwara MLA Surendra Mehta, reached the spot to meet the families of the deceased. Singh expressed his condolences and said that it was unfortunate that two women had lost their lives due to the storm. He urged the district administration to assess the damage caused by the storm and provide relief to those affected.

During his visit, Singh also expressed his displeasure at the delayed response of the police. He said that all politicians and locals had reached the spot, but the police had been slow to arrive. This delay was unacceptable and should be addressed.

The storm had a significant impact on the district, and many people suffered losses due to it. The district administration must take steps to provide relief to those affected and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

