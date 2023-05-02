Death – Obituary News : Father crushed to death in indoor cave

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sister of man crushed to death in indoor cave left “traumatised” as local council investigates

The sister of a man who died after being crushed in an indoor cave has spoken of her trauma and praised her brother as a “devoted dad”. Carl O’Keeffe, 49, got stuck in a narrow tunnel at the Kong Adventure Centre in Keswick, Cumbria, on 22 April, suffering horrific injuries. O’Keeffe, who was an experienced climber, was taken to hospital in Carlisle but was eventually taken off life support and died a week later. His sister, Olivia Short, was with him when he died. Cumberland Council is investigating the incident. The centre is also under scrutiny after other climbers got stuck there.

Grief-stricken friends of O’Keeffe have paid tribute to him as a devoted father and wonderful advocate for children with autism. Emergency services, including six fire engine crews and mountain rescue teams, were called to the centre to try to rescue him. The centre has faced complaints and criticism over its safety practices, and one reviewer on TripAdvisor claimed it was “not a matter of if, but when a person is critically injured”.

In a statement after O’Keeffe’s death, the adventure centre said staff had followed emergency procedures but it had become clear that outside assistance was necessary. A spokesperson for Cumberland Council said that the authority was investigating the incident. The centre has apologised for previous incidents in a TripAdvisor response, saying that refunds were given and alternative activities offered. The council is the regulating body for the centre.

Ms Short said in a Facebook post before her brother’s death that the palliative care team was taking care of his pain. He was no longer distressed and had brief lucid moments but could no longer talk. His daughter read him a poem and his son chose a story about the dark.

