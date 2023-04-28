Death – Obituary News : FBI Shoots and Kills Kevin Yang in North Minneapolis

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kevin Yang, a Minnesota resident, was reportedly shot and killed by the FBI in North Minneapolis. The incident has been making headlines on various news platforms.

On the evening of December 15, 2021, a tragic incident occurred in North Minneapolis that resulted in the death of a young man named Kevin Yang. According to reports, the FBI had been negotiating with Yang for several hours before the altercation turned deadly.

Heartbreaking Live Stream

Before his death, Yang had posted a live stream on Facebook that has since gone viral. In the video, Yang can be seen sitting on a couch with a shotgun in hand and a cigarette in his mouth. He appears to be in distress and is conversing with a negotiator over the phone.

Raelynn’s Pleas

In the background of the video, a woman named Raelynn can be heard pleading with Yang to surrender peacefully. She repeatedly begs him not to do anything drastic, saying, “Don’t do this daddy, we have a baby on the way.” Several viewers also left comments on the live stream, urging Yang to give up and not harm himself or others.

Threats of Suicide

Throughout the negotiation, there were sounds of breaking windows and other disturbances. Yang repeatedly threatened to commit suicide if police entered the scene. At one point, he even attempted to force Raelynn to help him kill himself.

Tragic Ending

Unfortunately, despite the efforts of negotiators and law enforcement, the altercation ended in tragedy. Yang wrapped Raelynn into his chest, armed himself with the shotgun, and opened the door. Two figures with white cloth around their waists are seen on camera, and Yang tells Raelynn he loves her and that he’ll “see her on the other side.” The woman drops a revolver, and Yang is shot by FBI agents.

A Community Mourning

The incident has left the community in shock and mourning. Many have expressed their condolences to Yang’s family, while others are calling for a thorough investigation into the FBI’s actions. The tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the need for better support and resources for those struggling with mental health issues.

In conclusion, the death of Kevin Yang is a tragedy that has touched many lives. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.