Death – Obituary News : Felincia Baker Passes Away at Age 54

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Felincia Baker, aged 54, has passed away. Her obituary has been noted.

Felincia Baker Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

It is with great sadness that we at Harrington Family Funeral Services announce the passing of Ms. Felincia “Mickey” Baker. Ms. Baker was a beloved member of the community in Waycross, Georgia, and her loss will be deeply felt by all who knew her.

A Life Lived to the Fullest

Ms. Baker was born on January 25, 1969, and lived a life that was full of significant events and achievements. She was a woman who pursued her dreams with passion and determination, and her efforts were rewarded with success in all aspects of her life. From her professional accomplishments to her personal relationships, Ms. Baker left an indelible mark on those around her.

At the time of her passing on April 27, 2023, Ms. Baker was 54 years old. Her death was a shock to all who knew her, and the community of Waycross mourns her loss deeply.

A Community Mourns

Ms. Baker had made Waycross her permanent home, and she was an active member of the community. She was involved in numerous local organizations and was known for her kindness, generosity, and willingness to help others. Her passing has left a void in the community that will be difficult to fill.

During this difficult time, we at Harrington Family Funeral Services extend our deepest condolences to Ms. Baker’s friends and family members. We know that her loss is keenly felt by all who knew her, and we share in the grief that her passing has caused.

Honoring a Life Well-Lived

At this time, Life Celebration Services have not been scheduled. However, we will make a statement regarding the services at a later time. These services will be planned in honor of Ms. Baker and in memory of the life she lived.

It is our hope that these services will provide a space for those who loved Ms. Baker to come together to remember her life and to mourn her passing. We know that her legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew her, and we are honored to assist in honoring her memory.

A Final Farewell

Ms. Baker’s passing is a reminder that life is precious and that we should cherish every moment that we have with those we love. Her legacy is a testament to the power of determination, kindness, and love, and we know that she will be deeply missed.

Rest in peace, Ms. Felincia “Mickey” Baker.