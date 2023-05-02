Death – Obituary News : Felipe Colares: Death, Age, Wife, Family, Career, Net Worth & More

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former UFC Fighter Felipe Colares Dies in Tragic Accident

Brazilian UFC fighter Felipe Colares died in a tragic accident on Monday morning in Rio’s Guaratiba neighborhood. The 29-year-old had just finished a training session when he was hit by a bus. Kleydson Rodrigues, Colares’ teammate, confirmed the news to Sherdog reporter Christian Stein.

Cause of Death

Colares was on his way home from training when the accident occurred. The first responders quickly attended to him and took him to the Richa Faria hospital with multiple injuries. However, Colares succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, according to Brazilian media outlet Combate.

Early Life and Career

Felipe Colares was born on March 31, 1994, in Macapa, Amapa, Brazil. He began his martial arts journey at the age of seven with judo. He later picked up Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Taekwondo, and Muay Thai at 15.

Colares started his professional MMA career in July 2013 and was 8-0 when he was called up to the UFC. He made his UFC debut in February 2019 against Geraldo de Freitas and went 2-4 in the promotion, defeating Domingo Pilarte and Luke Sanders. Colares exited the UFC in May 2022 after a loss to Chase Hooper. He had fought for Dana White’s fight promotion several times.

Colares made headlines in January after sharing an Instagram video of himself subduing an alleged thief in Brazil. The fighter said he took action after witnessing “an alleged assault to a woman.”

Survivors

Felipe Colares is survived by his wife, Jaqueline, and their six-month-old son. No further information is available about his family.

Net Worth

According to Ghsplash, Felipe Colares had an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2023.

Conclusion

Felipe Colares’ death is a tragic loss for the MMA community. He was a rising star in the UFC and had a promising career ahead of him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

News Source : Devanshu

Source Link :Felipe Colares: Cause of death, age, wife Jaqueline, family, career, net worth and more/